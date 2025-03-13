Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the February 13th total of 70,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of EBIZ stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.01. 1,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,844. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $68.34 million, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.0077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.
The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.
