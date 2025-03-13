Gerber LLC Has $8.19 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Gerber LLC lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. AON makes up about 6.0% of Gerber LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gerber LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,563,000 after purchasing an additional 31,021 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AON by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 43,000.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 390,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,404,000 after acquiring an additional 390,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AON by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,844,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,977,000 after acquiring an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,345,000 after acquiring an additional 20,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.21.

AON Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AON opened at $398.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $412.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $379.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.12.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.