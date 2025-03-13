Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 24.30 ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Genuit Group had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 4.26%.

Genuit Group Price Performance

GEN traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 375 ($4.86). 441,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Genuit Group has a twelve month low of GBX 340.50 ($4.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 518 ($6.72). The company has a market cap of £930.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 368.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 418.75.

Insider Activity at Genuit Group

In related news, insider Kevin Boyd purchased 7,303 shares of Genuit Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 390 ($5.06) per share, for a total transaction of £28,481.70 ($36,936.45). 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Genuit Group

Genuit Group plc is the UK’s largest provider of sustainable water, climate and ventilation products for the built environment. Genuit’s solutions allow customers to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change and meet evolving sustainability regulations and targets.

The Group is divided into three Business Units, each of which addresses specific challenges in the built environment:

– Climate Management Solutions – Addressing the drivers for low carbon heating and cooling, and clean and healthy air ventilation.

