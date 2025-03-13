Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Genie Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of GNE stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.28. 84,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.97 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49. Genie Energy has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNE. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Genie Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Genie Energy by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

