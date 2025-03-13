Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives $23.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

GNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $86,914.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,532.84. This represents a 18.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter George Allen sold 8,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $125,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,703.96. The trade was a 16.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,812 shares of company stock valued at $402,216. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 535.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.81. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $23.43.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

