GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading 7.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $287.15 and last traded at $291.17. 1,869,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 4,197,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on GEV shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $361.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Baird R W raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Marathon Capitl upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.02.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $357.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion and a PE ratio of 54.00.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 530.8% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

