GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEV. Wolfe Research began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $385.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GE Vernova from $374.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on GE Vernova from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.02.

GEV stock opened at $298.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.79. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $447.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

