GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading Up 33.4% – Here’s Why

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 33.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.87 ($0.02). 8,381,048 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,034% from the average session volume of 739,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.10.

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

