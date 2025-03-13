GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Shares Up 31.5% – Here’s What Happened

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) shares rose 31.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03). Approximately 12,352,176 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,175% from the average daily volume of 968,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.83 ($0.02).

GCM Resources Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of £5.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.73.

GCM Resources Company Profile

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

