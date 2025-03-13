Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Update

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,791,700 shares, an increase of 348.9% from the February 13th total of 1,067,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 570.4 days.
Ganfeng Lithium Group Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of GNENF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 12,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,095. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69.
About Ganfeng Lithium Group
