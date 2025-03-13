G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.150-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.050-0.150 EPS.
G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ:GIII opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.09. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.48.
G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
G-III Apparel Group Company Profile
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.
