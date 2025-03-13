FY2024 EPS Estimates for CVE:HAM Lifted by Ventum Cap Mkts

Highwood Asset Management Ltd. (CVE:HAM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Highwood Asset Management in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Gill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Highwood Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Highwood Asset Management’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Highwood Asset Management alerts:

Highwood Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of CVE HAM opened at C$5.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.90. Highwood Asset Management has a 1-year low of C$4.85 and a 1-year high of C$7.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.86.

Insider Activity

About Highwood Asset Management

In other Highwood Asset Management news, Director Raymond Kwan purchased 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.75 per share, with a total value of C$68,425.00. Corporate insiders own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Highwood Asset Management Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company operates through Metallic Minerals, Midstream Operations, and Upstream Operations segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Highwood Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwood Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.