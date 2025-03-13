FY2024 EPS Estimates for CVE:HAM Lifted by Ventum Cap Mkts

Highwood Asset Management Ltd. (CVE:HAM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Highwood Asset Management in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Gill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Highwood Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Highwood Asset Management’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.
Highwood Asset Management Price Performance
Shares of CVE HAM opened at C$5.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.90. Highwood Asset Management has a 1-year low of C$4.85 and a 1-year high of C$7.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.86.
About Highwood Asset Management
Highwood Asset Management Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company operates through Metallic Minerals, Midstream Operations, and Upstream Operations segments.
