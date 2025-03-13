Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $111.73, but opened at $108.60. Futu shares last traded at $110.55, with a volume of 1,469,800 shares.

The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.30 by ($11.58). Futu had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 38.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Futu

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Futu by 1,245.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Futu by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Futu by 239.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Futu by 15,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

Futu Trading Down 2.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

