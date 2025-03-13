Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 151,700 shares, a growth of 205.8% from the February 13th total of 49,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Performance

Fusion Fuel Green stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 25,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,269. Fusion Fuel Green has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells miniaturized PEM electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and rest of southern Europe. The company offers HEVO-Chain, a centralized PEM electrolyzer; and HEVO-Solar, a grid-independent hydrogen generator.

