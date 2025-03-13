Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on YMM. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on YMM

Full Truck Alliance Trading Up 0.6 %

Full Truck Alliance Increases Dividend

NYSE YMM opened at $12.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. Full Truck Alliance has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.1444 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This is a boost from Full Truck Alliance’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. Full Truck Alliance’s payout ratio is 46.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,730,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,725,000 after buying an additional 23,468,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,875,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,943,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,164,000 after purchasing an additional 295,301 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 26,019,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,420 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 3.9% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 24,276,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,732,000 after purchasing an additional 921,820 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.