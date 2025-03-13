Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,290,000 shares, a growth of 303.7% from the February 13th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BHAT stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.88.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

