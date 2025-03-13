Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,290,000 shares, a growth of 303.7% from the February 13th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Price Performance
BHAT stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.88.
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile
