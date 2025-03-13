Frank Calhoun V. Miller Acquires 1,000 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) Director Frank Calhoun V. Miller acquired 1,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Greif Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GEF traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.87. 62,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,852. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $73.16.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Greif had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Greif Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Greif

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 35.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Greif by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Greif during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Greif in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Greif from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Greif from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Greif from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

See Also

