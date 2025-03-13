Fore Capital LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Fore Capital LLC boosted its position in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Fore Capital LLC’s holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,008,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,328,000 after acquiring an additional 796,400 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,122,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,797,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth $4,331,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth $2,844,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup downgraded Bausch + Lomb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

BLCO stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

