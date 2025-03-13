Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) to Issue Dividend of $2.34

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 2.3381 per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a 28.8% increase from Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.’s previous dividend of $1.82.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FOVSY opened at $146.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.15 and its 200 day moving average is $152.42. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $141.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.00.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Company Profile

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. engages in the manufacture, assembling, import, export, and sale of motor vehicles and spare parts primarily in Turkey. It offers commercial vehicles, passenger cars, and spare parts; transit and transit custom, and transit courier vehicles; and trucks, as well as engines and powertrain products.

