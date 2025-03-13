Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) to Issue Dividend of $2.34

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 2.3381 per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a 28.8% increase from Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.’s previous dividend of $1.82.
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FOVSY opened at $146.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.15 and its 200 day moving average is $152.42. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $141.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.00.
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Company Profile
