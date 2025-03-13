Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading 1.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.75. 43,108,698 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 90,009,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.77.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.