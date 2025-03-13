Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Unloaded Rep. Tim Moore

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently sold shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F). In a filing disclosed on March 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in Ford Motor stock on February 5th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) on 2/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 2/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/12/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/6/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/6/2025.

F stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 33,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $19,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.77.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

