Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Gerber LLC

Gerber LLC lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,607 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 7,472 shares during the period. Gerber LLC's holdings in Ford Motor were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.77.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:F opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

About Ford Motor



Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

