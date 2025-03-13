Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $85.81 and last traded at $86.67, with a volume of 295980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.68.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.03.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $935,000. Finally, Future Fund LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,057,000.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

