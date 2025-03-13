Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.48 and traded as low as $11.16. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 33,469 shares traded.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
Featured Stories
