Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Acquired by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 0.8% of Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $68,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 16.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,317,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 24.8% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $211.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.05.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Compass Point started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FI

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.