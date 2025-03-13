First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Update

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the February 13th total of 81,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FID traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.20. 151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,138. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $84.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

