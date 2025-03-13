First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:ISHP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:ISHP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 216.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF Stock Performance

ISHP traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.20. 930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 million, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $39.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:ISHP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 19.68% of First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (ISHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Global E-Commerce index. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to the global e-commerce industry. Securities are selected by market-cap and weighted equally. ISHP was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

