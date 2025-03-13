First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.66 and last traded at $24.02. Approximately 32,783 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 14,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 million, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.98.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1965 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF
About First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.