First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.66 and last traded at $24.02. Approximately 32,783 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 14,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 million, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.98.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1965 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF ( NASDAQ:FTXG Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.77% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.