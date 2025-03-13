First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 211,084 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 576% from the previous session’s volume of 31,215 shares.The stock last traded at $105.42 and had previously closed at $107.09.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
