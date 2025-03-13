First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Up 145.3% in February

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 145.3% from the February 13th total of 18,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDSF. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,070,000. Breakthru Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,900,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,363,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,729,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 178,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 137,946 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance

LDSF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 16,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,518. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.