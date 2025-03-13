First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Sold by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA reduced its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 28,909 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 205.2% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 205.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 42,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 28,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period.

FTLS opened at $63.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.41. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $58.92 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.50.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

