First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Short Interest Update

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a growth of 451.2% from the February 13th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insider Activity at First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund

In other news, insider James A. Bowen bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,970. The trade was a 21.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 976.9% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 817,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 742,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 698,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 31,291 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 59,150 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 439,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 361,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:FTHY traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.35. 34,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,126. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $15.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.