First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) CFO Craig L. Nix Acquires 17 Shares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,881.13 per share, with a total value of $31,979.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,369.33. This trade represents a 1.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,755.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,099.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2,065.44. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,515.02 and a one year high of $2,412.93.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,600.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,303.00 to $2,384.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,456.00 to $2,568.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,323.50.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

