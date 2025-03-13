Financial Analysis: Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD) versus Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY)

Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) and Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Smithfield Foods and Mitsubishi Chemical Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smithfield Foods N/A N/A N/A Mitsubishi Chemical Group 1.66% 3.18% 1.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smithfield Foods and Mitsubishi Chemical Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smithfield Foods $14.19 billion 0.54 N/A N/A N/A Mitsubishi Chemical Group $30.39 billion 0.24 $825.21 million $1.72 15.10

Analyst Ratings

Mitsubishi Chemical Group has higher revenue and earnings than Smithfield Foods.

This is a summary of current ratings for Smithfield Foods and Mitsubishi Chemical Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smithfield Foods 0 1 6 0 2.86 Mitsubishi Chemical Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Smithfield Foods presently has a consensus price target of $27.67, indicating a potential upside of 43.13%. Given Smithfield Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Smithfield Foods is more favorable than Mitsubishi Chemical Group.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods, Inc. produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments. The Pork segment consists mainly of its three wholly owned United States fresh pork and packaged meats subsidiaries: The Smithfield Packing Company, Inc. (Smithfield Packing), Farmland Foods, Inc. (Farmland Foods) and John Morrell Food Group (John Morrell). The Hog Production segment consists of the Company’s hog production operations located in the United States. On September 2012 (fiscal 2013), the Company acquired a 70% controlling interest in American Skin Food Group, LLC. Effective September 26, 2013, Shuanghui International Holdings Ltd merged with Smithfield Foods Inc, a producer and wholesaler of pork meat products.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. It operates in five segments: Specialty Materials, Industrial Gases, Health Care, MMA, and Basic Materials. The Specialty Materials segment offers performance polymers, soarnol, gohsenol, sustainable polymers, and engineering plastics; coating materials, additives, and fines; packaging, industrial and medical, acetyl, and polyester films; engineering shapes and solutions, carbon fiber and composite materials, and fibers; aqua, life, and infrastructure solutions; and semiconductor, electronics, and battery materials. The Industrial Gases segment provides industrial gases. The Health Care segment offers ethical pharmaceuticals. The MMA segment provides methyl methacrylate (MMA) and polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA). The Basic Materials segment offers basic petrochemicals, polyolefins, and basic chemical derivatives, as well as carbon products. The company provides engineering, transportation, and warehousing services. Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

