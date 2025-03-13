Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) is Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 653,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $29,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBND. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.48 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.72.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.