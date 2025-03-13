Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 131,390 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 90,457 shares.The stock last traded at $84.36 and had previously closed at $84.75.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.19.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 189.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

