FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $372.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.04.

Get FedEx alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FDX

FedEx Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $243.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. FedEx has a 52-week low of $239.50 and a 52-week high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 333 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $276.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $91,927.98. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $273.98 per share, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. This trade represents a 12.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $807,352,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,028,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in FedEx by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,907,568,000 after purchasing an additional 734,268 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $145,733,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 852,767 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $239,909,000 after purchasing an additional 329,170 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.