Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 4,051 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,341,000 after buying an additional 36,005 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,168,000 after acquiring an additional 183,803 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VT opened at $116.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.22 and its 200 day moving average is $119.51. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $123.98.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.