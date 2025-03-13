Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,127 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,789,507 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $163,293,000 after purchasing an additional 245,922 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 44,406 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 617,318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $56,330,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $98.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.22.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

