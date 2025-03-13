Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report) by 2,884.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,016 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,448,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,481 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after acquiring an additional 14,656 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,804,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,526,000. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management boosted its position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 165,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF stock opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.61. Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th.

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

