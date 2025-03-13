Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOND. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,431.6% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $91.80 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $88.88 and a 1-year high of $95.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.26.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

