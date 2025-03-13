Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,396 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $133.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.26.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

