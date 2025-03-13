Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $591.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $599.68 and a 200 day moving average of $624.06. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $553.24 and a 12 month high of $714.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 target price (up from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.10, for a total value of $47,257,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,457.60. This trade represents a 67.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,436,774. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,301 shares of company stock worth $121,470,200 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.