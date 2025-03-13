Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 31,832 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,832 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JAAA. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $50.81. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

