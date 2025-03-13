Farmmi Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, March 17th (NASDAQ:FAMI)

Shares of Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, March 17th. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, March 14th.

Farmmi Stock Down 18.2 %

Farmmi stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,625. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28. Farmmi has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 16.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmmi

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Farmmi stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 101,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.95% of Farmmi as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmmi Company Profile

Farmmi, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing and sale of agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, and other edible fungi, such as bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondose, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus, as well as dried edible fungi.

