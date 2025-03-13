Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 900.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total value of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. The trade was a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,832.76. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,669 shares of company stock worth $12,235,813. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,088.15.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE FICO opened at $1,776.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,853.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,981.09. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $1,105.65 and a 12-month high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

