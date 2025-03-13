Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.43-2.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FN. B. Riley downgraded Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.63.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of FN stock traded up $19.25 on Thursday, hitting $221.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,349. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.55 and a 200 day moving average of $231.25. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $159.69 and a 12-month high of $281.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading

