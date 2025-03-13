Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2025

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.43-2.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FN. B. Riley downgraded Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.63.

Read Our Latest Report on FN

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of FN stock traded up $19.25 on Thursday, hitting $221.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,349. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.55 and a 200 day moving average of $231.25. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $159.69 and a 12-month high of $281.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.