Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stake Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 16,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,571.84. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $117.03 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.36 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

