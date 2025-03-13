Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) Insider Purchases C$240,000.00 in Stock

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report) insider Golden Capital Consulting bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.00 per share, with a total value of C$240,000.00.

Golden Capital Consulting also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Golden Capital Consulting sold 31,500 shares of Excellon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$3,150.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Golden Capital Consulting sold 66,000 shares of Excellon Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$6,600.00.

EXN stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.15. The company had a trading volume of 611,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,277. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. Excellon Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.27.

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

