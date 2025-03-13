Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGNFree Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $1.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. Evogene has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $7.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 million. Evogene had a negative net margin of 314.43% and a negative return on equity of 109.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evogene stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGNFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Evogene as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

