Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $1.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. Evogene has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $7.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 million. Evogene had a negative net margin of 314.43% and a negative return on equity of 109.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evogene stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evogene Ltd. ( NASDAQ:EVGN Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Evogene as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

